Opposition's uproar in Parliament sparks outrage; BJP chief Nitin Nabin demands apology

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin strongly condemned the opposition's behaviour during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session on January 28, 2026.

In a post, Nabin described the conduct of the Congress and its allies as utterly wrong and disappointing. He said such occasions, including the President's address, require peace, respect, and decorum, but these parties disregarded parliamentary traditions entirely.

Nabin expressed incomprehension over the objections raised to emotionally charged references related to the nation, the glorious traditions of Bengal, and sentiments like Vande Mataram.

He noted with surprise that the Trinamool Congress also joined in the uproar, contributing to the disruption.

The BJP president wrote on his X handle and emphasised that Parliament stands as the country's highest democratic institution. Any behaviour that undermines its dignity is not only inappropriate but also wounds the sentiments of the people across the nation. He called on the opposition to apologise to the country and to Parliament for their actions, urging them to uphold the respect due to such important proceedings.

The disruption occurred amid the President's address, which highlighted India's progress, including celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, advancements in railways like Vande Bharat trains, and rural reforms under initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law aimed at employment guarantees.

While ruling alliance members expressed appreciation, opposition members protested, particularly over certain policy mentions, leading to sloganeering and interruptions in both Houses.

The incident has sparked fresh debate on parliamentary decorum at the start of a critical session that includes the Economic Survey on January 29 and the Union Budget presentation on February 1.

Nabin, who assumed charge as BJP national president on January 20, following an unopposed election, is a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur constituency and a former state minister. At 45, he is noted as the youngest person to hold the position, succeeding JP Nadda.

