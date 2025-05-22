May 22, 2025 3:22 PM हिंदी

Op Sindoor Outreach: Sanjay Jha-led all-party delegation arrives in Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (IANS) An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo on Thursday morning, marking the start of India's massive diplomatic outreach on 'Operation Sindoor.'

This global campaign will expose Pakistan's role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

After Japan, they will continue their high-level engagements in South Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28), and Malaysia (May 31).

Upon their arrival, the leaders were welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, who outlined the strategic roadmap for engagements with Japanese leadership and civil society.

The visit focuses on rallying support for India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

"India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated.

Sanjay Kumar Jha took to social media, writing, "Ohayo gozaimasu, Nihon! Good morning, Japan! Happy to have landed in Japan with an all-party Indian delegation. We seek continued support in India's stand against cross-border terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that took the lives of 26 innocent civilians."

"India's measured response in Operation Sindoor showed our zero-tolerance approach. Japan and India stand united for peace and democratic values," he added.

This unprecedented global campaign is being coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and involves seven high-level delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former ministers, diplomats, and senior political leaders, travelling to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5.

While Jha's team covers East and Southeast Asia, MP Shrikant Shinde leads another group to the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Simultaneously, DMK leader Kanimozhi's delegation is visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

The campaign's primary objective is to present a unified Indian front against terrorism and internationally isolate Pakistan by highlighting its consistent support for terror networks.

The MPs will engage with foreign governments, legislators, media, civil society, Indian diaspora, and international institutions, including the UN.

They will present evidence of Pakistan's backing of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and its continued sheltering of globally designated terrorists.

The initiative represents one of India's strongest and most cohesive foreign outreach efforts in recent years, aimed at building international consensus against state-sponsored terrorism.

