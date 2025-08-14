August 14, 2025 9:44 PM हिंदी

Operation Sindoor a landmark in India’s defence history: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In a stirring address to the nation on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu reflected on the country’s developmental strides, its resolute response to terrorism, and the imperative of environmental stewardship.

Her speech blended pride in national achievements with solemn recognition of recent challenges, notably the Pahalgam terror attack.

“This year, we had to face the scourge of terrorism,” President Murmu said, referring to the brutal killing of innocent holidaymakers in Kashmir. “It was cowardly and utterly inhuman.”

She lauded the swift and decisive response through Operation Sindoor, which she described as a landmark in India’s defence history.

“Our armed forces, with strategic clarity and technical capability, destroyed terrorist hubs across the border. Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism.” President Murmu emphasised that India’s unity was its greatest strength, visible not only in the public’s response but also in the multi-party parliamentary delegations that engaged with foreign governments to explain India’s position.

“The world has recognised; we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens.”

She also highlighted Operation Sindoor as a test case for the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in defence.

“Our indigenous manufacturing has reached a critical level, making us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements.”

Turning to development, President Murmu praised India’s progress in digital payments, urban infrastructure, and agricultural reform.

She noted the success of schemes like AMRUT and the expansion of 4G connectivity, which have improved lives across rural and urban India.

On climate change, she issued a heartfelt appeal, “We must change our habits and our worldview. We must redefine our relationship with land, rivers, mountains, and all living beings. Together, we can leave behind a planet where life flourishes in natural order.”

President Murmu concluded by extending greetings to soldiers, police, civil servants, judiciary members, diplomats, and the Indian diaspora.

“Let us move forward with compassion, courage, and collective resolve,” she said.

--IANS

sktr/dan

