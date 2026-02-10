'Operation Herof' dismantled notion of Pakistan army's supremacy in Balochistan: Report

Quetta, Feb 10 (IANS) The second phase of 'Operation Herof' launched by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) showcased that the group has capability to dismantle state authority in Pakistan's Balochistan and establish control. The BLA conducted the largest, most organised and most wide-ranging attacks in the history of the Baloch national armed struggle in key cities of Balochistan as part of the second phase of 'Operation Herof', a report has stated.

"50 fighters from the BLA’s suicide unit, the Majeed Brigade, took part in these operations, is a remarkable episode in the history of warfare. The operation, which lasted six days, effectively paralysed the state’s writ across Balochistan during that period. The second phase of Operation Herof, spanning six days, is presented as evidence that the BLA possesses the capability to dismantle state authority in Balochistan and establish control," an editorial in The Balochistan Post stated.

The Baloch fighters launched simultaneous attacks across cities and towns on January 31, inflicting heavy casualties and damages on the Pakistani military.

Over the last weekend, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced that the week-long operation has ended, with the Baloch fighters achieving their objective.

The coordinated urban warfare, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), spanned over 14 cities across Balochistan and was reportedly the largest, most intense and most organised military operation in the group's history.

The TBP report, quoting BLA officials, reported that more than 362 personnel from Pakistani security forces were killed during the operation.

The BLA Spokesperson added that these included members of the Pakistani Army, the Frontier Corps, police and what he described as state-backed armed groups.

"By launching coordinated attacks on military camps of the Pakistan Army, police stations, intelligence offices and economic centres in 12 cities of strategic and economic importance, the BLA demonstrated its military capabilities on a large scale and dismantled the notion of Pakistan Army supremacy in Balochistan," the editorial added.

Through these coordinated attacks, BLA conveyed a message to the world that Baloch national institutions have decision-making powers and investment in the region is not possible without their will.

Similarly, coordinated actions involving thousands of fighters in Quetta and Gwadar, which is the hub of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Noshki and Chagai, cities related to major global mining projects at Reko Diq and Saindak, demonstrate how BLA does not have shortage of manpower and the future attacks will be even more organised and larger in scale, The Balochistan Post stated.

The coordinated operations conducted in Balochistan for six days showcase that intense and decisive confrontations between the Pakistan Army and Baloch resistance fighters lie ahead and Operation Herof will play an important part in reshaping the political and military landscape of Balochistan.

--IANS

akl/as