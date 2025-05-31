Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand bags the Miss World 2025 title

May 31, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 in a star-studded grand finale ceremony which was held on Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana. She edged out Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia in the grand finale as the latter emerged as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. The event saw the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder.

Chuangsri beat 107 other national winners from around the world. This marks Thailand’s first win in the beauty pageant arena.

India’s hopes to get the coveted title were crushed in early rounds as Nandini Gupta, who represented India, failed to enter the Top 8 finalists.

Last year, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic was declared the 71st Miss World during the ceremony, which was held in India after 28 years. Krystyna beat Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the coveted title.

India had dropped out of the Top 4 in Miss World 2024 as Miss India Sini Shetty didn't make it to the Top 4. Sini Shetty was in the race till Top 8 but her answer during the Top 8 resulted her in being ousted from the competition. She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women. She said that social media has the power to change the world and that it has led to increasing participation of women across different fields. She said that social media can place the world on a progressive march.

India has won the title 6 times with actress Manushi Chhillar being the last winner of the title from India.

