Op Sindoor timeline clear: Pakistan was told after strikes, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to the Congress' accusation that Pakistan was tipped off before India launched Operation Sindoor, the precision military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Setting the record straight at a Consultative Committee Meeting (CCM) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar said: “Pakistan was informed 30 minutes after terror hubs were struck.”

He added that the Foreign Secretary was briefed post-strike, followed by an official Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement, after which the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) conveyed details of the operation to his Pakistani counterpart.

"This is a dishonest misrepresentation of facts," Jaishankar said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims that India’s foreign policy had “collapsed” and that the country was being "hyphenated with Pakistan".

Operation Sindoor was India’s measured and non-escalatory response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were brutally killed. Nine terror launchpads across PoK and Pakistani territory were neutralised in a 25-minute operation, using precision-guided munitions and drone coordination.

The strikes triggered a military response from Pakistan, which attempted to target Indian cities using drones and artillery — all of which were successfully repelled by Indian forces.

While the two nations agreed to an ‘understanding’ for cessation of military action on May 10, Pakistan violated the pact within hours. India responded with a firm warning -- any future violation would be met with fierce retaliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, showcased satellite images of the destroyed terror camps, calling the strikes "a picture of India's resolve, courage, and changing mindset".

To counter international narratives, India has also deployed seven all-party delegations to key global capitals, clarifying its stance on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

The clear message from India is that terrorism will no longer go unanswered — and the narrative will not be dictated by misinformation.

--IANS

brt/pgh