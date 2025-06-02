Op-Sindoor outreach team visits Ambedkar Museum in London

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) An all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the Ambedkar Musuem in London during its visit to the UK capital as part of India's outreach effort to convey India's unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism.

The delegation visited Ambedkar Museum in London and paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar.

According to sources, in commemorating Babasaheb's leadership and vision, the team of MPs also recalled that one of the most outrageous examples of Pakistan-abetted and directed terror began in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, "on the anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution on that day in 1949, the drafting of which was led by Babasaheb Ambedkar".

The MPs emphasized the resolve of Indian democracy to confront and defeat terrorism in all its forms.

An all-party Parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) and was received by High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, as part of India's efforts under Operation Sindoor to reach out to partner countries to convey India's unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism.

During their four-day visit to Britain, the delegation is scheduled to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle; Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister for Indo-Pacific, MP Catherine West; members of the both Houses of the UK Parliament, and key representatives from media, think-tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Embassy in London earlier on X wrote: "An All-Party Parliamentary delegation comprising of former Ministers, members of Parliament, and a former Ambassador, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, arrived in London late this evening. The Delegation is on a visit to the United Kingdom from May 31 to June 3, 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequivocal commitment to defeat terrorism."

After concluding visit to France, Italy and Denmark, the nine-member delegation that includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran, arrived in the UK capital.

