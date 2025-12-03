Op Sagar Bandhu: NDRF rescues senior citizen, injured woman in Sri Lanka as death toll reaches 465

Colombo, Dec 3 (IANS) Under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team evacuated a visually challenged senior citizen and an injured woman in Sedawatta and Nadeegama following the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah which triggered heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in the island nation.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated, "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, NDRF teams continued life-saving efforts. NDRF helped a visually challenged senior citizen and an injured woman in Sedawatta and Nadeegama, both safely evacuated with on-site medical care."

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

As part of the Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant and INS Udaygiri delivered immediate assistance to people of Sri Lanka and ship-borne helicopters were used to carry out aerial recce of the affected areas and increase search and rescue efforts.

"In the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri at Colombo delivered immediate assistance by providing relief provisions at short notice. Ship-borne helicopters were deployed for aerial recce of the affected areas and augmented ongoing Search and Rescue efforts, leading to successful rescue of Sri Lankan citizens," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at Naval Headquarters and DPR, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

"Reinforcing these efforts, INS Sukanya arrived at Trincomalee on 01 Dec 2025 with critical relief material for handing over to Sri Lankan authorities. These actions reaffirm the Indian Navy’s role as the First Responder in Indian Ocean Region in line with India's MAHASAGAR vision and Neighbourhood First policy and reaffirm India’s enduring resolve to support neighbouring nations in times of crisis," it added.

Sri Lanka has experienced extreme weather conditions, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system. The death toll in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 465, leading Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The highest number of deaths were reported from Kandy district, where 118 people have died. As many as 366 people continue to remain missing, with majority of them coming from the Matale district. More than 1.5 million people have been impacted by the cyclone and the floods triggered by it. According to DMC, 232,752 people from more than 61,000 families have been moved to safety centres.

A special gazette has been issued declaring 22 districts severely impacted by Cyclone Ditwah as national disaster areas. The declaration comes after damaged caused by heavy rains, floods and adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

