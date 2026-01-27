Only 2 Nipah virus cases reported in Bengal since December: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Just two cases of the deadly Nipah virus Disease (NiVD) have been confirmed in West Bengal since last December, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

In an official statement, the Ministry flagged "speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah” cases in the media.

Besides the two confirmed cases, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has traced 196 contacts linked to the cases and have been declared asymptomatic.

“As per reports received from the NCDC, only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date,” the Ministry said.

“A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease,” the Ministry said, adding that “no additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far”.

Following the confirmation of two cases, the Centre, in coordination with the West Bengal government, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.

Further, surveillance was enhanced, and other measures such as laboratory testing and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases.

“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also advised the public and media to rely only on verified information released by official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative reports.

Nipah is essentially a zoonotic infection -- from animals to humans -- and then from human to human. Nipah virus spreads through saliva, urine, and other body fluids of an infected person.

The virus, carried by fruit bats, can cause severe respiratory illness and brain inflammation. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment.

Meanwhile, airports across Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have reintroduced Covid-style health checks, including thermal screenings and health checks for passengers arriving from affected areas.

--IANS

rvt/