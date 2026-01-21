OnePlus India denies 'misinformation' of shutting down operations

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) OnePlus India on Wednesday denied reports of shutting down its India operations, adding operations continue in normal manner amid online misinformation.

In its post on social media platform X, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu said that I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle," Liu said in his post.

“Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false,” he said, adding “OnePlus India's business operations continue as normal.” “We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims,” Liu added.

Clarification from the company came as smartphone makers in India face heightened scrutiny amid intensifying competition that has prompted consolidation and the OnePlus' closeness with Oppo. OnePlus, founded in 2013 as an independent brand, has long been closely linked to Oppo through shared investors and supply chains under the BBK Electronics group.

The OnePlus is placed in the mid-premium segment of the Indian smartphone market that grew 10.7 per cent YoY, in the festive third quarter of 2025 (Q3), with share rising from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Samsung climbed to the top position, followed by OPPO and OnePlus.

The smartphone market in India reached a five-year high during that quarter, growing 4.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 48 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data.

India’s smartphone shipments abroad totalled nearly $79.03 billion from 2021 to 2025, with CY25 delivering the highest 12‑month export tally on record. Apple’s iPhone consignments accounted for roughly 75 per cent of the total during this period, valued at over $22 billion.

India's electronics exports are expected to expand further due to the semiconductor manufacturing push, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with over 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India moves up the manufacturing value chain.

The smartphone PLI scheme is scheduled to conclude in March 2026, though the government is reportedly exploring ways to extend support.

--IANS

aar/pk