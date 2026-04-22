One year after Pahalgam: Security tightened, tourists say safe to visit Kashmir

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) A year after 26 civilians were killed when gunmen opened fire at them in the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, tourists said on Wednesday that security measures have been strengthened in the valley and that it is now safe to visit what is commonly referred to as 'Heaven on Earth'.

A tourist who was visiting the Dal Lake told IANS: "It is now safe to come here. There is heavy security at this place. Even for a small thing, every car is being checked. There is nothing to be scared of. It is very comfortable, and even locals have been very helpful."

Another tourist, who was also at the scenic location, highlighted that initially she was concerned about her safety during the visit following last year's attack.

"Our family was concerned about our safety before we came here. But upon reaching, we realised that there is nothing to be afraid of. There are soldiers keeping vigil every 100 metres. Security checks are being conducted everywhere," she said.

Urging tourists to visit Kashmir, she said: "People should definitely pay a visit. Pahalgam was so beautiful when I visited. Since it is summer, the temperature here is good for us. We could witness snow-clad mountains as well as greenery."

A woman who was on her way back after visiting Doodhpathri and Sonmarg, told IANS: "Whatever happened last year was unfortunate, but here there is no longer an atmosphere of fear due to that. Everybody should come to Kashmir once. There are proper safety measures."

A youngster expressed her happiness following a stay on a houseboat.

Echoing a similar view, she asserted: "There is full safety here. The atmosphere is also very good."

CRPF 84 Bn Commandant N. Ranbir Singh, whose formation is part of a team securing 47 km of National Highway 44 in the mountainous Ramban district, spoke about the security measures undertaken post the Pahalgam incident.

"We have strengthened the security arrangements. We have tactically deployed all our resources, manpower, quick action teams, etc., in our area of responsibility so that there is no danger. If there is any threat, our response will be quick and decisive," the paramilitary force commander told IANS.

"We use drones to conduct surveillance in areas which are difficult to reach. We also conduct random patrolling on the highway during the night," he added.

--IANS

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