One year after ouster, Sheikh Hasina hails B'desh public for braving interim govt's 'injustice'

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) As Bangladesh marked one year since the fall of the democratically elected Awami League government on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the current interim regime and hailed the people for standing up in the face of "injustice and repression."

In an open letter, the people of the country, Hasina wrote, "One year ago today, our nation witnessed the violent interruption of our hard-fought democracy, as an unelected regime seized power through unconstitutional means. It was a dark moment in our history, an affront to the will of the people, and a betrayal of the trust between citizens and the state."

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hasina stated, "While they may have taken power, they will never take away our spirit, our resolve, or our destiny. I can assure you of that."

She praised the extraordinary courage of the people of Bangladesh who have refused to be silenced in the face of "injustice and repression."

"You have stood up for democracy, for freedom, and for the future we all deserve. I am constantly inspired by your courage and your love for our country. Though this past year has tested us, it has also revealed the unbreakable bond between our people and the values of democracy. We have endured hardship, but in that hardship, we have found unity and purpose," the letter detailed.

Emphasising that "power belongs to the people", Hasina stated no regime can suppress the will of a nation forever, adding that their struggle for the just cause continues.

The former Prime Minister urged the people to continue "to stand for justice, for economic opportunity, for education, for peace, and for a nation where no one lives in fear."

"Together, we will rebuild what has been broken. Together, we will reclaim the institutions that were taken from us. And together, we will write a new chapter, one defined not by oppression, but by hope, progress, and freedom," she said.

Hasina expressed hope for the future and called on the people to remember it as "a rallying cry for a brighter tomorrow."

"Bangladesh has overcome adversity before, and we will rise again, stronger, more united, and more determined to build a democracy that truly serves its people. I believe in you. I believe in Bangladesh. And I believe that our best days are yet to come," she added.

