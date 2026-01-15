'One Two Cha Cha Chaa' Movie Review: Ashutosh Rana Powers Riotous And Supremely Entertaining Comedy That Delivers Non-Stop Madness

**** (4 Stars)

One Two Cha Cha Chaa, directed by Rajnish Thakur and Abhishek Raj Khemka, is an out-and-out comedy entertainer that wears its intent loud and clear and will make the audience laugh, whistle and stay invested in the drama till the very last frame. Backed by a strong fresh , unique story and engaging screenplay by Abhishek Raj Khemka, and crackling dialogues jointly penned by both directors, the film turns out to be a refreshingly unabashed commercial potboiler ride with dose of action, drama and riotous humour seamlessly blended together.

The film right from the first frame sets the tone. The moment, Ashutosh Rana enters the narrative as Chacha, and from that very moment, it finds its beating heart. Rana is in his top form, he is commanding, quirky and effortlessly hilarious.This is his best and strong performance in recent times and kudos to the makers for capturing his full potential. His screen presence elevates every scene he is part of, and he remains the film’s biggest strength undoubtedly. He is not just a character but a force that drives the madness forward and you'll feel it in every sequence.

The comedy truly kicks into high gear when Lalit Prabhakar, Harsh Mayar and Anant Vijay Joshi, embark on a road trip with Chachaa. What follows is a series of situational comic moments that feel organic rather than forced. The humour arises from character dynamics, timing and writing, making the laughs land consistently. The road-trip sequence works wonderfully, it has ample of chaotic sequence, comedy allowing the film to breathe while staying true to the genre and subject.

A special mention must be made to pre-interval block, which marks the entry of Mukesh Tiwari as a cop and Abhimanyu Singh as mafia, Bhoora. This segment acts as a major turning point, adding a thrilling edge to the comedy. Both Mukesh Tiwari and Abhimanyu Singh are highly entertaining in the film and elevate the experience. From here on, One Two Cha Cha Chaa transforms into a full-blown comic mayhem revolving around major characters. The second half maintains this momentum and never loosens its grip, leading into an outrageously entertaining and the mega climax.

Writer Abhishek Raj Khemka deserves applause for crafting a story and screenplay that cater to universal audiences, especially the youth and college going audiences. The film’s humour, comedy and energy wears the DNA of Priyadarshan's cult entertainers like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Indra Kumar's Dhamaal and, more recently Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express. In that sense, One Two Cha Cha Chaa confidently stakes its claim as one of the biggest and first entertainer of the year.

Nyrraa M Banerji, who enters in the second half, lends solid support and complements the narrative well. Technically, the film is sound, Ranjit Bahadur’s editing is sharp and keeps the narrative crisp, while Amol Gole’s cinematography captures the energy effectively. Harshvardhan Rameshwar, known for Animal enhances the mood with his background score and amplifies both comedy and drama without overpowering the scenes.

Made on a handsome budget by Sajan Gupta, Vijay Lalwani, Ntasha Sethi under Pellucidar Production, the film’s climax is sheer madness , grand and sure to remind audiences of the Housefull franchise and classic entertainers mentioned above. One Two Cha Cha Chaaa knows exactly what it wants to be and delivers it with conviction.

In summary, One Two Cha Cha Chaa is a laughter-packed entertainer anchored by a brilliant Ashutosh Rana in the titular role of Chachaa. It is chaotic, energetic and immensely fun a film that proves that well-written situational comedy, when backed by strong performances, never goes out of style.