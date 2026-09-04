One terrorist killed in J&K’s Budgam district, searches underway

Srinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) One terrorist was killed on Friday in operation ‘Ashdar’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district as searches in the area are still continuing.

Army said one terrorist was killed on the second day of an ongoing operation in the Ashdar Gali area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district today.

The operation started on Thursday evening and was resumed with the first light on Friday morning. Army patrol had established ‘contact’ (Engaged terrorists in firing exchanges) after gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area on Thursday evening.

In a post on X, Badami Bagh headquartered Chinar Corps of the Army said, "OP ASHDAR, Budgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered." Search operation in the area is still underway.

One of the biggest anti-terrorist operations was carried out by the army in Chrar-e-Sharief town of Budgam district in 1995, where the shrine of Kashmir’s patron Sufi saint, Sheikh Nuruddin Wali, is situated.

Pakistani terrorist commander Mast Gul entered the town and sieged the shrine. The army surrounded the town, blocking all exit points for the terrorists. Army did not enter the town to avoid civilian killings and the danger of damage to the shrine.

The standoff continued for 66 days, after which Mast Gul set fire to the shrine, which also engulfed adjacent houses in the town.

As rescue was started by the army, police, paramilitary forces and the civil administration, Mast Gul managed to escape from the town and finally crossed over to Pakistan after destroying the holiest Sufi shrine of Kashmir.

Twenty terrorists, two army soldiers and four civilians were killed in the operation.

--IANS

sq/uk