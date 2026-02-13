On this day, PM Modi launched Surya Ghar scheme with vision to bring rooftop solar power to millions of households

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) On this day in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar scheme with a clear vision to bring rooftop solar power to millions of households and scale up clean energy adoption across India.

‘Modi Story’, a popular social media handle, said, “On this day in 2024, PM Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar scheme with a clear vision to bring rooftop solar power to millions of households and scale up clean energy adoption across India.”

"The initiative aimed not only to provide subsidies but to create a nationwide movement towards energy independence through technology-driven implementation. During its development, the Prime Minister suggested integrating the scheme with PM Gati Shakti so that rooftop solar planning could align with a broader national digital infrastructure platform and benefit society at large," the Modi Story added.

Former Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, also recalled the expansion of the programme’s scope during its development.

As recalled by Bhalla, “The focus had initially been only on Rooftop Solar deployment, but the Prime Minister’s idea of integrating it with a national technology platform expanded its scope significantly. He noted that despite facing criticism at the time, the Prime Minister stood firm, believing that scaling solar energy at a mass level would ultimately serve the long-term interests of the state and the country."

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, described as the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is aimed at transforming India’s energy landscape with a bold target to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

By March 2025, installations under the scheme were expected to exceed 10 lakh. The figures were projected to double to 20 lakh by October 2025, rise further to 40 lakh by March 2026, and ultimately reach the target of one crore by March 2027.

Launched on February 13, 2024, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40 per cent, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible for families.

In just nine months, 6.3 lakh installations have reportedly been completed, resulting in a monthly installation rate of around 70,000 — nearly ten times higher than the pre-scheme average.

With a goal to benefit one crore households, the programme is also expected to save the government Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs. The initiative is being positioned as a major step towards clean energy adoption, empowering millions to shift to renewable sources while strengthening India’s commitment to sustainable development and energy innovation.

