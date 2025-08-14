On Partition Remembrance Day, Rijiju highlights successful skilling drive for Sikh youths

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Marking August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday underscored the significance of the day while lauding the success of a special skilling programme for Sikh youth.

Speaking to reporters in the national Capital, Rijiju said the date holds deep historical pain as it reminds the nation of the tragedy of Partition and the millions of lives lost during the turbulent period preceding Independence.

“It is an important day today, as it is August 14 — the day of the Horror of Partition. We remember the sacrifices and the pain endured by countless families,” he said.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs organised a special interaction in Delhi with young members of the Sikh community as part of its broader skilling initiative for minority communities.

Rijiju noted that the programme, being run in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, is aimed at enhancing the employability of Sikh youth through targeted training.

“This is the first time in independent India that such a programme, supported by the Minority Affairs Ministry, has been organised specifically for Sikh youth,” the minister said.

“The skilling initiative is going extremely well, and I want to thank the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for implementing it so effectively," he added.

The minister added that the Sikh youth participating in the scheme will have the unique opportunity to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday as special guests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is worthy to note here that the Minority Affairs Ministry has been running similar skilling programmes for various minority groups across the country, with the objective of empowering young people with market-relevant skills, entrepreneurship guidance, and better employment prospects.

