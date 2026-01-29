January 29, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

King on ‘Jo Ishq Hua’: It reflects love that doesn’t need grand declarations

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Maan Meri Jaan”, “Oops”, and “Tu Aake Dekhle”, musician King has unveiled a new track, “Jo Ishq Hua” and said that the song reflects the kind of love that doesn’t need grand declarations; it simply stays.

Speaking about the track, King, whose real name is Arpan, said, “Jo Ishq Hua comes from a very honest place. This song reflects the kind of love that doesn’t need grand declarations; it simply stays.”

Set against the royal landscapes of Jaipur, the music video of “Jo Ishq Hua” unfolds as a wedding-themed narrative that traces a love story from childhood, culminating in a lifelong commitment.

The song is set in traditional Haldi and Varmala ceremonies, the wedding-themed video weaves nostalgic school-day romance with a present-day celebration, as the song builds from a gentle opening to a rich, cinematic soundscape.

The musician, who rose to fame as a finalist on the MTV India reality show MTV Hustle in 2019, says that he wanted it to be cinematic yet intimate.

King added: “The song builds from soft, heartfelt moments into a rich, sweeping sound that captures the warmth of love. We wanted it to be cinematic yet intimate, a song for all kinds of special moments.”

Featuring acclaimed actress Shriya Pilgaonkar in the music video, “Jo Ishq Hua” offers a glimpse into King’s forthcoming album Raja Hindustani.

Shriya added, “I’ve always enjoyed King’s music and his energy. Shooting in Jaipur, especially in a palace, added this beautiful sense of timelessness to the story.”

The actress said the track is a lovestory.

“The song itself is soft, romantic, and has a strong emotional resonance. It’s a love story that unfolds slowly and lingers, and I feel like that’s something audiences will really connect with,” she concluded.

“Jo Ishq Hua” is now available across all major streaming platforms.

