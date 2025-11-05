On Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary, Jackie Shroff remembers Assamese music legend

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has remembered Assamese music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of the Assamese music legend and added the song Dil Hoom Hoom Kare sung by the late legends Bhupen Hazarika and Lata Mangeshkar for the 1993 film “Rudaali”.

In the caption, Jackie wrote: "Remembering Bhupen Hazarika ji on his death anniversary.”

Bhupen Hazarika wrote songs mainly in the Assamese language, which are marked by humanity and universal brotherhood. His songs have been translated into many languages, most notably in Bengali and Hindi.

His songs, based on the themes of communal amity, universal justice and empathy, are especially popular among the people of Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh. He is also acknowledged to have introduced the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema at the national level.

He received the National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 1975, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award for cinema in India and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest award of the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

He was posthumously awarded both the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

Bhupen Hazarika died of multi-organ failure on 5 November 2011. His funeral was attended by an estimated half a million people.

Bhupen Hazarika's last song was "Vaishnav Jan To" for the film 2011 “Gandhi to Hitler”, directed by Rakesh Ranjan Kumar. Only parts of the song were recorded by him owing to his bad health. The rest was completed by the music directors.

Talking about Jackie, he will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/