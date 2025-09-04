'People shouldn't listen to rumours': J&K CM Omar says flood situation not alarming

Srinagar, Sep 3 (IANS) Even as the administration announced a preventive evacuation programme of people living in the flood-prone villages of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Srinagar districts, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tried to curb rumours by assuring that the flood situation is bad, but not worse as rumour mongers are trying to spread.

To the people living in flood vulnerable area, Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday evening that the gates of the Dal Lake have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breached or broken.

“Dal Gates have not been opened, Kandizaal The Jehlum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe rumours that are being spread unnecessarily”.

Divisional commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg told reporters that the water level of Jhelum at Sangam in Anantnag district and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar is still rising although rainfall has stopped now.

The senior officer said the administration has started preventive evacuation of residents from vulnerable villages in Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar district.

The divisional commissioner asked people living in flood vulnerable areas to start moving to safer relief centres set up by the government. He said these shelters, over 300 in number across the Kashmir Valley, have been provided with blankets, rations, electricity and safe drinking water.

He said those willing to go to safer places belonging to their relatives must make to such places without wasting time.

He assured people that there is no shortage of essentials of life including LPG etc and people should not indulge in panic buying.

He said that the health services, electricity, mobile connectivity has been restored completely in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, water entered many low lying areas of Srinagar city as the residents there decided to move to safer places this evening.

As Met Department has forecast improvement in overall weather situation from tomorrow, it is expected that the water level in the Jhelum river will start to recede in the afternoon tomorrow provided there is no further rainfall in the river’s catchment areas.

