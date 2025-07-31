J&K CM Omar in Gujarat to woo tourists back to Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack

Gandhinagar, July 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Gujarat on a two-day visit aimed at reviving the state’s tourism industry, which has witnessed a sharp dip following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Omar Abdullah is also expected to visit the Statue of Unity, followed by a crucial meeting with Gujarat’s leading tour operators in Gandhinagar.

On Wednesday evening, he met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The outreach comes amid efforts to reassure travellers and re-establish Jammu and Kashmir as a safe and attractive destination.

“Whenever tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three to four decades, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal have consistently been key contributors,” said Omar Abdullah, expressing confidence that Gujarati tourists will soon return in significant numbers.

Omar Abdullah has raised sharp questions over the security and intelligence failures that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding accountability from both the Union government and local administration.

Speaking to the media during his Gujarat visit, Abdullah pointed out that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had himself admitted a lapse in both intelligence and security.

“If there was a failure, someone must be held responsible. While the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been neutralised, no action has been taken on those accountable for the systemic failure,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the Centre’s long-standing claims post-Article 370 abrogation. “In 2019, they promised that removing Article 370 would eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. It’s been five years since, and terrorists are still being killed. What does that say about those promises?” Omar Abdullah questioned.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadow, killing 26 people, including Hindu pilgrims, a Nepali national, and a local.

The attack, linked to Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front, sparked national outrage and raised questions over security lapses. Three terrorists involved were later killed in a counter-operation.

--IANS

