Olympic & World Champion, Polyglot: Viktor Axelsen is a Great 'Dane' of badminton

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Viktor Axelsen is a titan of modern badminton, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and two-time World Champion whose career is defined by an unparalleled work ethic. Axelsen’s pursuit of excellence led him to relocate from Denmark to Dubai after his first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, building an independent training base that helped elevate players including Lakshya Sen, Brian Yang and Loh Kean Yew.

A true ambassador for the game, he has broken cultural barriers by mastering Mandarin, allowing him to connect deeply with fans and rivals across Asia. The Dane is fluent in three languages: Mandarin, English and his mother tongue, Danish.

From his early days as a world junior standout to his dominant presence on the global stage, Axelsen’s journey is a masterclass in dedication, linguistic versatility, and technical mastery.

Axelsen's journey to badminton stardom began with a remarkable junior career, from clinching the boys' singles and doubles titles in 2006 to securing the gold medal at the European U-17 Badminton Championships.

In 2010, he became the first European badminton player to win the boys' singles title at the World Junior Championships held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Later, he won his first International Challenge series title at Cyprus International.

The following year, the Dane secured the Junior European Champion title and won a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the European Badminton Championships held in Finland.

He made his Olympic debut in Rio 2016, where he won a bronze medal by defeating two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan. After his victory, he gave a live interview to Chinese TV station CCTV in Mandarin, showcasing his self-taught language proficiency and boosting his popularity.

In 2014, he achieved a great win at the Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold. In addition, he is proudly decorated with two European Championships bronze medals, and also won his first bronze medal at the BWF World Championships in 2014. In 2016, he became the first European badminton player to win the men's singles title at the BWF World Superseries Finals.

Axelsen made his Olympic debut in Rio 2016, where he won a bronze medal by defeating two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan. The highlight of Axelsen's career came when he won the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Axelsen added a second world title in 2022 in a triumphant return to Tokyo and successfully defended his Olympic gold at Paris 2024, affirming his status as a badminton superstar.

He spent more than 100 consecutive weeks as world No.1, a mark surpassed in total duration only by Lee Chong Wei. His consistency extended to the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, where he won three consecutive titles from 2021 to 2023. In total, he won five season-enders and across the elite circuit, he amassed 10 Super 1000 crowns.

The Dane, 32, retires as one of the most decorated men’s singles players in history. He claimed Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, as well as a bronze at Rio 2016. He also secured World Championships titles in 2017 and 2022.

--IANS

bc/