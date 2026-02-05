‘OG Ramba Ho’ girl Kalpana Iyer gets nostalgic about working with Amitabh Bachchan, recalls their white Ambassador

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The original ‘Ramba Ho’ girl, Kalpana Iyer, recalled her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Satte Pe Satta' and shared that both of them used to drive white Ambassador cars at the time

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the veteran actress stated that while working with Amitabh, she learned what it is like to be punctual and value time.

She stated that no matter the call time and the location, Big B used to reach the set on time.

Kalpana Iyer was asked, "How was it working with Amitabh? Any memory of back then?"

Answering the question, she stressed that one of the most crucial traits a person can have is punctuality.

The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress told IANS, "I had learned a very important life lesson from my mother - A person who reaches everywhere on time has been blessed with the best upbringing. When you learn to value people's time, that is the most important trait to have, to inherit, and to pass on."

Recalling how, during the shoot, Amitabh used to make sure to arrive on time every day, even though nobody else used to be there.

She added, "I did a movie called Satte Par Satta. Amit ji used to stay in Juhu, and I used to stay in Andheri, and we had to go all the way to Ballard Pier early in the morning at 6. am. Both Amit ji and I used to have a white Ambassador, and clockwise, he used to reach on time every day. I used to reach just 5 minutes after him. He would be there at a time when nobody would reach. I have seen him doing this in other places, too."

She further reiterated that punctuality is a trait everyone should value

"Reach on time, value time," Kalpana Iyer concluded.

