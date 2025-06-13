June 13, 2025 6:17 PM हिंदी

Offered fullest support: EAM Jaishankar speaks to UK, Portugal, Canada over Air India plane crash

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar is in close contact with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada in the aftermath of the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives.

"In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X on Friday.

He had earlier posted: "Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply."

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, plummeting into a densely populated area near BJ Medical College.

The crash led to the deaths of 241 of the 242 people on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is currently under medical care.

Among the deceased were 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian national, making the tragedy an international one. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has since been coordinating with affected countries, offering full assistance with identification, repatriation, and communication with bereaved families.

Emergency services continue recovery efforts at the site, while DNA testing is underway at BJ Medical College to identify remains too severely damaged for visual recognition.

Several families from across India, including those from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, are still awaiting confirmation of their loved ones.

The Indian government has assured a thorough investigation into what is now considered one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

Authorities from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India are cooperating with international agencies to determine the cause of the crash.

