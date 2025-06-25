June 25, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

Decade of transformative housing: Urban poor in Odisha find shelter, dignity under PMAY (U)

Angul, June 25 (IANS) Once confined to fragile thatched huts and leaky asbestos rooftops, thousands of urban poor families across Odisha now live in the safety of concrete homes -- thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Launched in 2015, the flagship housing scheme has become a beacon of hope for the underprivileged in urban and semi-urban areas.

Initially focused on rural housing, PMAY was expanded by the PM Modi government to include the urban homeless. The 2015 revamp marked a strategic shift towards "Housing for All", targeting economically weaker sections, particularly slum dwellers and low-income families living in substandard conditions.

Speaking to IANS, Sarita Mishra, a municipal councillor, highlighted the scheme’s grassroots impact.

“People who once lived under broken asbestos sheets now proudly own solid, secure homes. This is not just a scheme -- it’s a revolution,” she said.

For beneficiaries like Puja Pradhan, the change is deeply personal.

“I never imagined I would live in a concrete home. Today, I have a roof that doesn’t leak when it rains. It’s a dream come true,” she said.

Another recipient, Sunita Bibi, shared how the scheme transformed her family’s life.

“My children now sleep safely. Earlier, we used to worry every monsoon. Now, we live with dignity,” she said.

According to official data, 1,90,384 houses were sanctioned for the urban poor across all 30 districts of Odisha under PMAY (U). Of these, 1,32,522 houses have been completed. The government provides up to Rs 2 lakh per unit in phased financial assistance. Beyond shelter, the homes come equipped with basic amenities such as sanitation, water supply, and electricity, improving the overall quality of life.

“PMAY is not just a housing scheme; it’s a mission to restore dignity and stability to every poor family,” said Rudra Narayan Pani, MP from Dhenkanal, crediting Prime Minister Modi’s foresight for reshaping India’s urban housing landscape.

As the scheme completes a decade, its impact is visible in smiles that speak of security, stability, and empowerment.

--IANS

jk/dpb

