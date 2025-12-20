'O Sajni Re' lyricist Prashant Pandey lauds Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's clarity of thoughts: 'It was a huge learning'

Mumbai Dec 20 (IANS) Lyricist Prashant Pandey, best known for the award-winning song “O Sajni Re” from Laapataa Ladies, has opened up on how the movie’s makers Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Ram Sampath’s clarity of thoughts helped him in delivering the song that went on to become a huge success.

Sharing insights into the creative process behind O Sajni Re, Prashant Pandey said, “The process began with Ram Sampath, who gave me the initial brief for ‘O Sajni Re.’ I wrote the first draft instinctively, and it resonated immediately.”

“Kiran Rao ma’am and Ram sir were clear that the film spoke a simple, village-rooted language—honest, direct, and uncomplicated, without heavy metaphors. For ‘Beda Paar’, Aamir sir wanted a bidaai song that felt playful, hopeful, and forward-looking. Working with such clarity and trust on my first film was a huge learning experience, and writing simply became the biggest lesson.”

The lyricist also spoke about the song’s unexpected emotional reach, the creative process behind it, and how life changed for him after the film’s success.

Opening up about the overwhelming response to “O Sajni Re”, he said, “I realised the song had truly connected with audiences when it began travelling beyond the film. That’s quite an overwhelming response, which made me feel I had written something honest, while always remembering that the song exists to serve the story first.”

He added, “The love I received for my debut song feels like a beautiful, unexpected blessing, especially for a debut song that went on to receive recognition across top-notch platforms.”

Speaking about his journey after the film’s humongous success, Prashant mentioned that he has been busy with more and more work.

“After Laapataa Ladies, the response from the industry has been very encouraging. I have connected with several filmmakers and composers and have been working on regular briefs.”

He added, “Since then, I’ve co-written ‘Humsafar’ from Saiyaara, contributed to Gutar Gu, and worked on multiple singles, and I’m also writing for the independent film Ghar and collaborating on upcoming projects with TVF. I feel grateful for the trust I’ve received in such a short time.”

Talking about his personal connection with Laapataa Ladies, he concluded, “Writing for the film felt very personal to me. I come from Suwasra in Madhya Pradesh, the same region where the film was shot, so the language, rhythms, and everyday life felt instinctive."

He added, "I wrote these songs during Covid while living in my hometown, surrounded by familiar landscapes and people. Though I’ve lived and worked in big cities, my small-town sensibility stayed with me and deeply shaped my connection to the film.”

Prashant is also known for co-writing “Humsafar” from Saiyaara and “Naaraz” from Gutar Gu Season 3.

Talking about Laapataa Ladies, the movie starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

The film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande, with music composed by Ram Sampath.

