NZ, SA close in gap as Australia remain on top of WTC points table

Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) England registered a Boxing Day comeback win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, clinching a famous four-wicket victory over Australia to register their first Test win on Australian soil in 19 matches and breathe new life into the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–2027 race.

The result of the Test match, although Australia had already secured a 3-0 Ashes series victory before the game started, was a boost for Ben Stokes and his team. More importantly, it ended Australia's unbeaten record in the current WTC cycle, giving the other competitors a chance to catch up.

Before the Melbourne Test match, Australia were on top of the World Test Championship table with a perfect 100% points percentage (PCT). Following their defeat in the Melbourne Test, their points percentage dropped to 85.71%, but they remain comfortably at the top. In addition, this loss has allowed New Zealand and South Africa to close the gap, with 77.78% and 75%, respectively, placing them second and third.

England were awarded 12 additional points for this Test match, but they will need to put in a great deal of effort to qualify for the final. Despite this win, England's PCT is only 35.18%, placing them in seventh on the World Test Championship table and far behind the top five teams. Nevertheless, the victory has given England momentum and belief that they can improve their position over the remainder of the WTC cycle.

Currently, India are in sixth place with a PCT of 48.15%. With Australia and New Zealand presently exhibiting the fastest pace of play, India will need to perform at a very high level in its upcoming matches to advance into the top two teams.

The Ashes Series will travel to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth and final Test Match on January 4. Australia will attempt to regain control of both the series and their WTC campaign, while England will strive to build on the momentum from their performance in Melbourne and enhance their position in the WTC Championship standings.

