NZ allrounder Doug Bracewell retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old called time on a career that saw him play 28 Tests, 21 and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023.

Bracewell retires with a total of 74 Test wickets. In just his third Test appearance, he famously helped New Zealand to beat Australia in Hobart with a man-of-the-match performance, taking 6-40 in the nail-biting last innings for victory by seven runs.

That remains the last time that New Zealand defeated their trans-Tasman rivals on Australian shores at the Test level.

Bracewell also took 46 wickets across his white-ball appearances for New Zealand. His most recent international appearance came at Test level against Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2023, with a recent rib injury forcing Bracewell to finish up with domestic side Central Districts in New Zealand.

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career.

“I would like to take this time to acknowledge all the teammates I have played alongside, and the coaches and management who have been on this journey with me, for everything they have done for me.

"It’s a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I’m grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have," Bracewell said in a statement via Central Districts.

Bracewell retires as one of the few modern allrounders in the New Zealand game to have achieved the elite first-class double of 4,000 runs and 400 career wickets, with 3,029 of those runs and 258 of the wickets having been for Central — the best all-round record in the team’s history.

Apart from domestic cricket for Central Districts, Bracewell had stints in England’s County Cricket for Essex and Northamptonshire.

He also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2012, Joburg Super Kings at SA20 2024, and Central Stags in the Global Super League earlier this year.

--IANS

bc/