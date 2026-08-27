NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani a 'radical' on 'wrong path', says US singer Mary Millben (IANS Exclusive)

Washington, Aug 27 (IANS) Popular American singer Mary Millben has described New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a “radical” who is on the “wrong path”, accusing him of embracing a socialist movement that does not represent American democratic ideals.

“He is a radical, you know, that’s what this DSA movement is,” Millben said in an interview with IANS, referring to the Democratic Socialists of America.

“There’s just a bunch of radicals who don’t understand how the world works. They don’t understand how America works, and they certainly don’t understand how New York works. He doesn’t,” she said.

Millben was responding to questions about Mamdani’s opposition to the New York visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS leader is scheduled to address an August 29 gathering built around the themes of oneness and unity.

The singer said Mamdani’s criticism should be viewed in the context of his association with the socialist wing of the Democratic Party.

“The real meat and potatoes of the controversy is Mamdani’s association with the DSA,” she said. “That is this democratic socialist organisation in the United States that is a part of the Democratic Party.”

Millben said she had several Democratic friends in elected office who did not subscribe to the socialist movement or its agenda.

“But Mamdani has attached himself to that sect of the Democratic Party and that agenda,” she said.

She alleged that the movement was opposed to democracy and religious freedom.

Millben also argued that Mamdani’s position was aimed more broadly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather than Bhagwat alone.

“They were not necessarily directed towards the RSS chief; they were directed towards Prime Minister Modi and what the Prime Minister represents in the context of India, religious freedom,” she said.

Despite her sharp criticism, Millben described Mamdani as a talented young politician who could have a future if he changed direction.

“He’s a talented young man. He’s just misguided, and he’s in the wrong hands within his own party,” she said.

“If Mamdani was in the right hands in the Democratic Party, if he had a better understanding of the way the world works and the way America works, the way New York works, then I think that he could have a great future, to be honest, because he has talent.”

Millben said she wanted young elected leaders in America to succeed by advancing the country’s ideals. She argued, however, that Mamdani’s political associations did not reflect those principles.

“He just has been misguided,” she said. “And it’s just unfortunate because I wanna see every young leader, young elected official have a success in America as it pertains to promoting the ideals of America.”

Millben said Mamdani should reconsider the language used in his speeches and the political movement with which he has aligned himself.

“Hopefully he’ll wake up and realise the talking points that he’s regurgitating in his speeches as he did here recently,” she said. “And the way in which he’s associating himself is a destructive path.”

“But right now, I can tell you he’s on the wrong path,” Millben added. “And it’s sad to watch, but not surprising.”

The Democratic Socialists of America describes itself as a political and activist organisation seeking to build a more democratic economy. Its members have worked in electoral politics, labour organising and social campaigns, while often operating alongside the Democratic Party rather than as a separate national party.

Millben is known to Indian audiences for her performances of “Jana Gana Mana” and the devotional hymn “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”. She has appeared at events involving India and the Indian diaspora and has publicly expressed support for Prime Minister Modi.

--IANS

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