Nushrratt Bharuccha on owning her choices: 'Yes, I Am an Opportunist'

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is known to always speak her mind, shared her views on ambition and being labeled as an “opportunist.”

Addressing an event, Nushrratt accepted the label head on; however, she reframed its meaning with honesty and maturity.

The 'Dream Girl' actress was heard saying, "I’m an opportunist too. If I get an offer for a film I genuinely want to do, then why not? Of course, I’ll go and say, ‘Yes, I want to do it.’ Everyone stands in line for a reason — because they want something. And that’s not a bad thing."

She pointed out that being an opportunist has an unnecessary negative connotation attached to it.

"Being an opportunist isn’t wrong, but your actions while walking that path should be responsible. Only you know that, or you learn it over time. I’ve learned from my experiences, and if my values, my perception, and my thoughts feel right to me, then they are right for me," she added.

Work-wise, Nushrratt was last seen in G. Ashok's "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa”.

A unique comedy of errors shares the journey of Kesari Lal Singh (Played by Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, who lands in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Played by Nushrratt), leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini (Played by Nora Fatehi).

Nushrratt made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006.

Later, she went on to make a name for herself in the industry with releases such as "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2", "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", and "Dream Girl".

Expanding her horizons, Nushrratt recently has been exploring different genres with her movies such as "Chhorii", "Janhit Mein Jaari", "Ram Setu", "Akelli", "Ajeeb Daastaans", "Chhalaang", and "Chhorrii 2".

