NTR turns 42: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda & others drop heartfelt wishes

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) NTR is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. Several members from the film fraternity used social media to wish the 'RRR' actor with some lovely words.

Allu Arjun dropped an adorable birthday wish for his ‘Bava’ on X.

The 'Pushapa' actor wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Happy Birthday Bava @tarak9999! Wishing you all the success, Joy & Happiness.”

Vijay Deverakonda also penned, “Tarakk annaa Happy happy birthday to you.. Biggest hugs and love.”

His 'Nannaku Prematho' co-star Rakul Preet Singh shared on her Instagram stories, "Wishing you a very, very happy birthday! May the year ahead bring only good health, lots of meaningful moments, and abundant growth."

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen dropped a sweet photo hugging NTR on his Instagram stories, along with the caption, "Happy, happier, happiest birthday!"

Commemorating NTR's 42nd birthday, the makers of his Bollywood debut drama, “War 2” treated the netizens with a fiery teaser of the action entertainer.

If the preview is any hint, the second installment in the franchise will have more intense drama and action compared to the 2019 original flick, "War," featuring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

We also got a sneak peek of the leading lady, Kiara Advani's romantic moments with Hrithik in the gripping teaser, which has been unveiled in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Hrithik captioned the post, “The calm is over...The storm begins! #War2Teaser out now. (Teaser link in bio) #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan_mukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Additionally, NTR said, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW...#War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukherji, “War 2” is slated to release in the cinema halls on August 14.

