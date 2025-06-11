June 11, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Superstar NTR has started dubbing for his upcoming high-octane actioner “War 2”, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A video showed the actor coming down a flight of stairs and stepping into the dubbing studio after taking off his shoes.

“War 2” is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise. The film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 14. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Last month, NTR revealed that the character he is playing in the movie is “extremely special” to him.

The star is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for War 2 and said: “It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2.”

He said that the film presents him in an “all new avatar.”

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” said the actor.

The 42-year-old star shared that he is thrilled to witness the positive response to “War 2”.

“This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen,” he said.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

USD 50,000 bonus shows AIFF has no system, no clue: Bhaichung Bhutia

USD 50,000 bonus shows AIFF has no system, no clue: Bhaichung Bhutia

Played pivotal role in creating structural backbone of Chenab railway bridge: Adani Cement

Played pivotal role in creating structural backbone of Chenab railway bridge: Adani Cement

For Ali Fazal, watching his daughter grow as human being is the most heartfelt cinematic moment

For Ali Fazal, watching his daughter grow as human being is the most heartfelt cinematic moment

‘Panchayat’ season 4 trailer is full of campaigns and chaos, to launch on June 24

‘Panchayat’ season 4 trailer is full of campaigns and chaos, to launch on June 24

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion by 2027 with 1.25 million professionals

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

‘Let Her Go’ hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour in November

‘Let Her Go’ hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour in November

When Rana Daggubati broke into his impromptu love for biryani while shooting ‘Rana Naidu’ scene

When Rana Daggubati broke into his impromptu love for biryani while shooting ‘Rana Naidu’ scene

Private equity activity to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

Private equity investments to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’