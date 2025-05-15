May 15, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has reached a significant milestone, becoming the largest unlisted company in India with over 100,000 shareholders, according to latest industry data.

This makes the NSE one of the few entities in the country to have such a vast number of investors as not many listed companies in India have managed to achieve the same level of shareholder base.

The impressive growth in the number of shareholders reflects strong investor interest in the exchange, which continues to play a key role in the country’s financial ecosystem.

The NSE has consistently attracted attention due to its pivotal position in India’s securities market, being a major platform for trading in equities, derivatives, and other financial products.

Meanwhile, for the financial year ending March 31 (FY25), the NSE reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs 19,177 crore.

Net profit for the fiscal rose by an impressive 47 per cent to Rs 12,188 crore, according to its filing.

Earnings per share also jumped to Rs 49.24 from Rs 33.56 in the previous financial year, factoring in the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, which includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46, the company said in its filing.

Additionally, the NSE contributed Rs 59,798 crore to the Indian exchequer in FY25 through various levies including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), stamp duty, SEBI fees, income tax, and GST.

Additionally, the exchange recently clarified it has not approached the government regarding its long-pending IPO, amid speculation of regulatory hurdles.

Denying media reports, the NSE stated that there has been no correspondence with the government in the past 30 months concerning its IPO.

It reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and strong corporate governance.

