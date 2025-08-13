August 13, 2025 10:38 PM हिंदी

HG Infra’s Q1 profit falls 39 pc to Rs 99.2 crore

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Infrastructure company HG Infra Engineering Limited on Wednesday reported a 38.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

The Rajasthan-based company’s net profit dropped to Rs 99.2 crore in the April–June quarter of the current financial year, compared to Rs 162.5 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined, slipping 3 per cent to Rs 1,482 crore from Rs 1,528 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.5 per cent to Rs 260 crore from Rs 315.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The EBITDA margin also shrank to 17.5 per cent from 20.6 per cent previous fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.

The expenses of the infra firm in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,352.7 crore, compared to Rs 1,307.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Among the major contributors to the company's expenses were the cost of materials consumed at Rs 633.4 crore, contract and site expenses at Rs 460.6 crore, finance costs at Rs 94.5 crore, and employee benefits expenses at Rs 91.3 crore.

Based in Rajasthan, HG Infra Engineering is engaged in the construction of highways, roads, bridges, and runways, as well as other civil projects like land development, water pipelines, rehabilitation, and upgradation works.

The company’s Q1 results were announced after market hours on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, HG Infra’s shares closed 0.47 per cent higher at Rs 994 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Founded in 2003, HG Infra operates across more than 15 states in India, offering EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and hybrid annuity model (HAM) services.

The company is known for its strong in-house equipment fleet, skilled workforce, and track record of timely project execution.

It is currently led by Chairman and Managing Director Harendra Singh.

