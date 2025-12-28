December 28, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Novelty of Rashid Khan has worn off a little, not as intimidating as before, says Kumble ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) can no longer lean heavily on leg-spinner Rashid Khan, saying that the Afghanistan star's impact has diminished and the novelty factor has ‘worn off a little’.

GT, who bowed out in the Eliminator of IPL 2025, boasted one of the strongest bowling units, but Rashid endured his poorest campaign in the competition. He managed to pick only nine wickets at an average of 57.11 and an economy rate of 9.35. Rashid also conceded 33 sixes - the most by any bowler in a single IPL season - as batters found ways to dominate him.

Kumble also felt the Shubman Gill-led franchise would need greater contributions from left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, as well as off-spin bowling all-rounders Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, to remain competitive in IPL 2026.

"I think the novelty of Rashid Khan has worn off a little. There are many similar bowlers available now, so he is no longer as intimidating as he was before. His workload has to be managed more, along with bowlers like Sai Kishore. Even Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar can contribute more for GT this season," said Kumble, a former RCB player and ex-Punjab Kings head coach, on JioStar.

Rashid’s returns for GT in IPL 2024 were also modest, picking 10 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 36.70 and an economy rate of 8.40. He started his journey in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, before moving to GT in 2022, and played a pivotal role in them winning the title in their debut season.

Rashid has linked his prolonged struggles in T20 cricket to the back surgery he underwent in 2023, following his participation in the Men’s ODI World Cup in India. He returned to action only months after the operation, never giving himself sufficient time to regain his bowling rhythm and accuracy.

