February 11, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

'Nothing alarming', Sonam Wangchuk cannot be released on medical grounds: Centre tells SC

'Nothing alarming', Sonam Wangchuk cannot be released on medical grounds: Centre tells SC

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), is “fit, hale and hearty” and cannot be released on health grounds.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted before a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale that Wangchuk’s medical condition has been periodically reviewed and there was “nothing alarming” warranting his release.

Opposing any relaxation on medical grounds, SG Mehta told the apex court: “It will not be possible to release him on health grounds. It may not be desirable, either. We have given utmost consideration.”

“We have examined his health periodically 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issues; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry about, nothing alarming. We cannot make exceptions like this,” added the Centre’s second-highest law officer.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, challenging her husband’s detention under the NSA as “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights”.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had orally asked the Union government to reconsider the continued preventive detention of Wangchuk, particularly in view of his “not very good” health and advancing age.

The Justice Kumar-led Bench had observed that Wangchuk has been in custody since September 26, 2025, and suggested that the government “give it a thought” on whether his detention needed to continue.

Earlier this week, the top court had cautioned against granting further adjournments in the matter and had declined a request for more time from the government’s law officer. Directed that the matter be listed for hearing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, it had told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj: “You must understand it is a habeas corpus matter”.

--IANS

pds/dpb

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Skipper Marsh suffers injury; Australia call Smith as cover

T20 WC: Skipper Marsh suffers injury; Australia call up Smith as cover

Trade deal will increase India's share in US plastics market: Industry

Trade deal will increase India's share in US plastics market: Industry

'India emerges as viable third pole in fragmented global economy'

'India emerges as viable third pole in fragmented global economy'

T20 WC: South Africa survive Afghanistan scare in double super-over thriller

T20 WC: South Africa survive Afghanistan scare in double super-over thriller

'Nothing alarming', Sonam Wangchuk cannot be released on medical grounds: Centre tells SC

'Nothing alarming', Sonam Wangchuk cannot be released on medical grounds: Centre tells SC

India's people-centric approach, priorities as BRICS chair appreciated

India's people-centric approach, priorities as BRICS chair appreciated

PM Modi highlights how carbon capture can power India's next steel revolution

PM Modi highlights how carbon capture can power India's next steel revolution

T20 WC: ‘I don’t see Washington Sundar playing in Delhi,’ says Bangar ahead of Namibia clash

T20 WC: ‘I don’t see Washington Sundar playing in Delhi,’ says Bangar ahead of Namibia clash

Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju spar over 'nation sold out' charge during Budget debate in LS

Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju spar over 'nation sold out' charge during Budget debate in LS

T20 WC: Marsh misses out as Australia opt to bat against Ireland

T20 WC: Marsh misses out as Australia opt to bat against Ireland