April 19, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Not welcome in our game': Premier League reacts after Spurs condemn racial abuse of Danso

Not welcome in our game': Premier League reacts after Spurs condemn racial abuse of Danso (Credit: Tottenham Hotspur/X)

London, April 19 (IANS) The Premier League has strongly condemned the racist abuse directed at Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso on social media, reiterating that discrimination has no place in football or wider society and warning of the strongest possible consequences for offenders.

“Discriminatory abuse has absolutely no place in football or wider society. Anybody who chooses to abuse others is not welcome in our game, and they are not a true fan,” the Premier League said in a statement released on X.

The Premier League also acknowledged the continuing challenge of tackling online racism despite repeated campaigns and enforcement measures. It stressed the need for collective action involving clubs, authorities and technology platforms to curb such incidents.

“It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue, and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all,” the statement said.

Reinforcing its commitment to accountability, the league warned that strict punitive action would follow against identified offenders.

“Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution,” it added.

The statement comes after Tottenham Hotspur publicly condemned “vile, dehumanizing racism” directed at Danso following their 2-2 draw against Brighton. Spurs confirmed they had reported the abuse to authorities and pledged full support for the defender, saying he would never stand alone in the face of discrimination.

Danso was targeted online after an error in the match led to Brighton’s late equalizer, but the club stressed that performance on the pitch can never justify racist behaviour.

"Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person. No one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.

"Nothing about form or league position can ever excuse or explain racist abuse. There is no connection between performance on the pitch and the right to target a player with discrimination.

"We have heard and seen vile, dehumanizing racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated," Spurs said in an official statement on Sunday.

--IANS

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