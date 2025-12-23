'Not LoP, but Leader of Propaganda': BJP blasts Rahul over 'maligning' India abroad

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday trained its guns at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "maligning" the nation again while abroad and dubbed him as the "Leader of Propaganda", accusing him of spreading falsehood about India on foreign soil.

Addressing a presser at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress MP for tarnishing India's image while on foreign trips and said that this has become a habit of the Congress leader to cast aspersions on own nation and its vibrant democracy, while visiting abroad.

"INC is not Indian National Congress, but it has become Anti-National Congress while LoP has become Leader of Propaganda," he said.

Gandhi, during an interaction at Hertie School in Berlin on Monday, renewed his 'vote chori' charge and alleged, "There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. There are serious flaws in the country's electoral procedure."

Poonawalla also took a swipe at "differences" within the Gandhi family over Prime Ministerial ambitions and said that the LoP was being deprived of support from within and Congress allies.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Congress MP Imran Masood batting for Priyanka Gandhi as the party's PM candidate.

Fuelling the debate further, Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, also expressed tacit support, saying that there were demands for him too to enter politics.

"Everyone has their own demands. There are demands from various quarters that Priyanka should come forward. There are also demands that I should enter politics. But right now, the focus should be on the real issues that concern the people of the country," he told scribes, after Masood pitched Priyanka for the top post.

The BJP spokesperson also lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his assertions that India will fail under the current leadership and people of the country will fight each other.

Responding to this, Poonawalla said that it's the Congress and its allies of the INDIA bloc which resort to "incendiary attempts to divide the nation on religious, linguistic and demographical lines".

"It was Revanth Reddy who said that Bihar's DNA is inferior to Telangana's DNA, it was DMK as well as Congress leaders who said that Sanatan Dharma is a malaise and should be erased," he said, blaming the grand old party for the "divide and rule" policy.

--IANS

mr/svn