Not financial sacrifice by govt, but return of taxpayers’ money: Oppn calls excise duty cut 'politically driven'

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday said that the government’s revenue ultimately comes from the people’s pockets, asserting that any reduction in excise duty is not a financial sacrifice by the government but a return of taxpayers’ money. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also questioned the intent behind the move, with some calling it politically-motivated.

This comes after the Centre slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel, in a bid to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP, Manish Tewari, said he had seen Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement and emphasised that government revenue is derived from taxes paid by citizens.

“If the government reduces excise duty even slightly, it is not spending its own money from its pocket,” he said, adding that presenting it as a major relief was misleading.

Tewari further remarked that portraying the move as a generous gesture was inappropriate.

“The people pay taxes to the government. In an unprecedented global situation, if excise duty is reduced, what is the need to show off? It is not as if the money is coming from an individual’s pocket,” he added.

Pramod Tiwari also criticised the move, likening it to offering minimal relief after imposing a heavy burden. He said fuel prices had risen sharply compared to earlier years, placing a significant strain on the public.

Tiwari said, "It is like someone committing a robbery and then tossing aside just a couple of coins from the loot, that is precisely what the Modi government is doing. When the Congress government left, the central excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre, and today it is Rs 32.98, almost a four times increase. Diesel central excise duty was Rs 3.56 per liter, and now it is Rs 31, nearly a tenfold rise."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that while some relief was necessary given rising global oil prices, the decision appeared to be driven by electoral considerations ahead of Assembly polls in some states.

"It is important because, with the way oil prices are rising, it is necessary to provide some relief to the public. However, I feel this decision is largely due to electoral reasons. If you recall, last week, as soon as the conflict between Iran and Israel began, they immediately raised LPG prices, both commercial and domestic. Now they see that they could face losses in the forthcoming Assembly elections, which is why the BJP has taken this decision. I hope that this war stops, and secondly, I hope that the rates do not increase after the polls. If they are taking such a step, then it's the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the people," she told IANS.

RJD MP Misa Bharti also reacted to the development and said, "There has been a cut in prices, but still, these resources are not easily available in the country. Whether it’s LPG, petrol, or diesel, long queues are seen everywhere."

--IANS

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