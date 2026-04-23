Women and youth of Bengal have opened up front against TMC in 1st phase of polling: PM Modi

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The high percentage of polling so far in the first phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal on Thursday for 162 constituencies has proved that it is not the BJP but the women of the state and the youth, who had opened an active front against the ruling Trinamool Congress, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“The high percentage of polling, ignoring the scorching heat, proves that May 4 will not only be the day of results but also the day of change in West Bengal. The voters’ enthusiasm, especially among women and first time voters today, had proved that it is the women and youth of West Bengal who have really opened up the front against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a campaign rally at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, which will be going for polls in the second phase on April 29.

According to him, the women of West Bengal had realised the real character of Trinamool Congress following the role of the party in the Lok Sabha recently to block the Women’s Reservation (Amendment Bill).

“The anti-women approach of Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties has surfaced over the development at the Lok Sabha. So the women of West Bengal have decided to teach the Trinamool Congress a lesson in this election. They will punish the Trinamool Congress this time for being a barrier to women's empowerment. Bengal is the land of Ma Kali and Ma Durga. But in the Trinamool Congress regime now, the women in West Bengal are not safe. So your vote will make all the difference. Do not tolerate injustice anymore,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the enthusiasm with which the voters in the 162 Assembly constituencies had been voting on Thursday was a clear indication of the winds of change in West Bengal.

“May 4 will be the expiry date of the 15-years of Trinamool Congress' regime in West Bengal. The dark days of corruption, extortion, violence, and crime against women will be over on May 4,” he said.

He also said that after coming to power, the BJP will have a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal infiltrations.

“The illegal infiltrators were taking the share of the rights of local fishermen in the South 24 Parganas district. But Trinamool Congress wants illegal infiltration to continue... to enrich their dedicated vote bank. Rather, Trinamool Congress opposes any action against the illegal infiltrators," the Prime Minister claimed.

--IANS

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