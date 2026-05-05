‘Not a big fan of 15-point, 21-point was the best’: Prannoy opines on BWF’s new 3x15-point system

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) India shuttler HS Prannoy has expressed reservations over the decision by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to introduce a 3x15-point scoring system from January 2027, stating that the existing 21-point format offered a more complete test of a player’s game.

Reacting to the change, Prannoy admitted the new system brings curiosity but questioned its overall impact. “It's going to be interesting. Obviously, a point change is definitely an interesting aspect of the game. I’m not a big fan of 15 points; I would say 21 points was the best. As players, we all agreed to that,” he said during a press conference felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Indian ace pointed out that shorter matches could create unpredictability, especially in challenging conditions. He explained that in venues with heavy drift, even 21-point games tend to finish quickly, raising concerns over the reduced margin for recovery in the new format. Prannoy warned that matches could end in as little as 20-25 minutes, potentially affecting the spectator experience.

At the same time, he acknowledged a possible upside. With reduced match durations, recovery time would improve, which could benefit players physically. However, he stressed the need to adapt to a faster pace of play, adding that younger players might thrive in such conditions, making it “very tricky” for experienced campaigners.

Prannoy’s remarks come shortly after India secured a bronze medal at the Thomas Cup 2026, marking only their second podium finish in the tournament’s history. While the achievement highlighted the strength of India’s core group, it also exposed concerns around bench depth following a one-sided semifinal loss to France.

Offering a doubles specialist’s perspective, Chirag Shetty elaborated on how the proposed scoring tweak could reshape match dynamics, particularly in terms of tempo and recovery time between rallies. Drawing from past discussions within the badminton circuit, he recalled that even shorter formats had previously been resisted by players.

“Definitely, I think 6 years back…we all, as players, collectively didn't want that to happen because it would have completely changed the way batting would be played,” he said, referring to earlier proposals.

Expanding on that, Chirag explained that while the 15-point system is closer to the current structure than the previously discussed alternatives, it would still significantly alter the rhythm of the sport.

“I think 6 years back, 6 or 7 years back, when it was first introduced, I think they were planning to change it to 11.5 games. I think that's a time when we all, as players, collectively didn't want that to happen because it would have completely changed the way badminton would be played. After all, I have played the 11.5 games tournaments, and I think they were really, really quick, and you barely had time to regroup yourself because by the time you are actually ready, I think two games are already gone, you're already two games down, so I think it could have completely changed the sport but 15 is sort of still similar to what 21 is. Yes, 21 did test your endurance and your power,” he said.

He further highlighted that the new system could favour explosive players who rely on speed and attacking play, rather than those who build their game over longer rallies.

“It was a very complete format, but I think 15 now will become purely based on speed and power. I think ones who are really hard smashers and are quick, they can actually sustain until the very end, whereas in 21, you couldn't do that for three games at a stretch, and for five rounds if you play until the finals, but now I think playing 15 points, your body would be able to take it so the amount of rallies sort of might become short.

“Players will be starting from the word go, and they will want to start on a good note because in 21, even if you didn't start that well, you would eventually catch up, but in 15 points, you don't really have as much time, so the matches will definitely become shorter and will become faster. I don't know if it will be exciting, but I think we will get to know in a couple of months, but it will definitely become a lot faster and quicker,” the Thomas Cup bronze medallist added.

--IANS

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