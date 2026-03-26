Northern India Polo: Jindal Panther clinch 10–9 extra-time win over Jaipur Achievers

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Jindal Panther claimed a hard-fought 10–9 victory over Jaipur Achievers in an intense extra-time contest at the Northern India Polo Championship, held at the Jaipur Polo Grounds in New Delhi on Thursday.

Jindal Panther started strong, building a 7–4 lead by halftime through coordinated play and efficient finishing. Juan Gris Zavaleta led the scoring with four goals, supported by Siddhant Sharma (3), Ramiro Zavaleta (2), and Naveen Jindal (1).

Jaipur Achievers mounted a strong comeback in the second half, overturning the deficit to take the lead with a high-tempo attacking display. Alejo Aramburu starred with six goals, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh added two and Daniel Otamendi contributed one.

Jindal Panther equalised at 9–9 in the final chukker to force extra time. A missed penalty by Jaipur Achievers proved decisive, as Jindal Panthers capitalised to score the winning goal in the added period.

Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, “It was a close, competitive game. We were fortunate to edge it. Matches like these reflect the true spirit of polo.”

Looking ahead, he added, “Every match is a new challenge. The key is that both players and horses come through safely.”

Commenting on the sport’s growth, he noted that while polo remains a niche sport, rising interest and stronger infrastructure support can significantly expand its footprint in India.

A few days earlier, on a breezy, rain-kissed evening at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, nearly 1,000 spectators braved intermittent showers to witness an entertaining exhibition clash between Jindal Panther and Jaipur Optiemus Achievers. The stands featured an eclectic mix of attendees, including prominent politicians and enthusiastic students from Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The match not only delivered high-quality polo but also highlighted the sport’s growing appeal, with fans turning up in large numbers despite the unpredictable weather.

--IANS

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