Northeast region now home to global landmarks: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the northeastern region is now home to global landmarks, showcasing sustainable and inclusive development.

In a post on X, FM Sitharaman said 'Ashta Lakshmi' is firmly on the global map — “from the world’s first 100 per cent organic state to the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel and the tallest girder rail bridge”.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said the eight states of the northeast region were once far removed from the mainstream of development.

“Today, they are emerging as India's growth engine, brimming with prosperity, strength, and possibilities,” the minister posted on X.

Over the past 12 years, the northeast has witnessed a remarkable shift in its development landscape. This change has been driven by sustained policy support, infrastructure expansion, and inclusive development initiatives.

Improved road, rail, air, and digital connectivity have reduced geographic isolation. They have also strengthened regional integration and economic access.

At the same time, major gains in access to water, sanitation, housing, healthcare, and education have improved quality of life. These improvements are visible across both urban and rural communities, according to an official fact-sheet.

“The region has also emerged as a key pillar of India’s clean energy transition and Act East vision. This shift has been supported by investments in hydropower, gas infrastructure, and cross-border connectivity. Together, these efforts position Ashtalakshmi as a model of sustainable and inclusive development within Viksit Bharat,” it highlighted.

Guided by sustained policy support since 2014, this journey reflects a clear and balanced vision. Development aligns with ecological sensitivity, resource efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

The northeast is steadily positioning itself as a gateway for opportunity and engagement. Ashtalakshmi today reflects a region that is more connected, more resilient, and better prepared for the future.

—IANS

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