May 23, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Northeast India emerging as major economic hub: Union Ministers

Northeast India emerging as major economic hub: Union Ministers (Photo courtesy Union Minister Kiren Rijiju X handle)

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Various Union Ministers on Friday said that India’s northeastern region is witnessing rapid growth and is on track to become one of the country’s major economic hubs.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the Rising North East Investor Summit in the national capital, Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the government's focused development efforts in the region, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

"The government is concentrating on infrastructure, tourism, hydropower, and other key sectors in the Northeast. This focused approach is driving accelerated growth across all areas," Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

He emphasised the significance of the Summit, calling it a crucial step toward transforming the region into a leading economic zone.

Addressing concerns about the Northeast’s perceived remoteness from Delhi, the minister dismissed the notion as outdated.

"Thanks to the government’s Act East policy, the Northeast is no longer isolated. It has now become India’s gateway to Southeast Asian countries,” he said.

He added that the region is advancing swiftly across multiple sectors, including trade, culture, and tourism.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh also praised the Modi government’s initiatives in connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country through improved railway, highway, and waterway networks.

"Handloom and handicrafts are deeply rooted in the DNA of the Northeast and are generating significant employment opportunities," he said.

Singh also noted that no previous government had ever organised an investor summit for the Northeast.

"This initiative reflects PM Modi's commitment to boosting investments in the region. The Northeast is not only becoming a gateway of trade but also a gateway of development," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the Rising North East Summit a positive and timely move.

"This initiative has been made possible due to Prime Minister Modi’s vision and support," he said.

On employment, Rio shared that his government is working on a plan to generate employment for 500,000 youths in Nagaland by 2030.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Coach Ernesto Valverde signs one-year extension at Athletic Bilbao

Football: Coach Valverde signs one-year extension at Athletic Bilbao

Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. IANS Photo

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 propels SRH to 231/6 vs RCB

‘Dreams and futures under threat’: Raghav Chadha hits out at Trump’s Harvard ban (File Photo)

‘Dreams and futures under threat’: Raghav Chadha hits out at Trump’s Harvard ban

Milind Soman recharges with some scuba & yoga sessions in the Maldives

Milind Soman recharges with some scuba & yoga sessions in the Maldives

Northeast India emerging as major economic hub: Union Ministers (Photo courtesy Union Minister Kiren Rijiju X handle)

Northeast India emerging as major economic hub: Union Ministers

On sticky wicket for months, Yunus struggles to retain power in Bangladesh

On sticky wicket for months, Yunus struggles to retain power in Bangladesh

Boman Irani asks 'why' as Anupam Kher takes a nap on his lap

Boman Irani asks 'why' as Anupam Kher takes a nap on his lap

We are happy with our batting order, says Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: We are happy with our batting order, says PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar in Germany

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar in Germany

‘Rising Northeast Investor Summit’ to unlock region’s true growth potential: Industry leaders

‘Rising Northeast Investor Summit’ to unlock region’s true growth potential: Industry leaders