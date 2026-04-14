Norrie escapes late drama as Wawrinka says goodbye to Barcelona

Barcelona, April 14 (IANS) Cameron Norrie navigated a late twist at the Barcelona Open, where he held off a spirited comeback from 41-year-old Stan Wawrinka.

After failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set, Norrie ultimately battled for a dramatic 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 win after two hours and 33 minutes at the ATP 500 event.

Norrie, the World No. 24, is into the second round in Barcelona for the fifth time in his past six appearances. He will next face American qualifier Ethan Quinn, who earlier defeated countryman Reilly Opelka 7-5, 7-6(7). It will be their first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

Wawrinka meanwhile ended his relationship with the city that dates back to 2004—more than two decades ago—when he played his first Godo and lost in the opening round to Felix Mantilla.

The semifinals in 2006 and 2008 were Wawrinka’s best results in his seven appearances in Barcelona, a city where he lived during his youth alongside his coach and his brother while training in Castelldefels. These were the early steps of a legendary right-hander who went on to win three Grand Slam titles (the US Open, Roland Garros, and the Australian Open), although he never reached the world No. 1 ranking, peaking at No. 3.

Stan was one of the few players capable of defeating the “Big Four” who dominated tennis during his career. Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, and Murray all fell at one point or another to one of Switzerland’s most admired athletes.

Last December, Wawrinka announced on social media that 2026 will be his last year on Tour. The Swiss player has won 16 tour-level titles, including three major trophies, and rose to a career-high No. 3 in the ATP Rankings.

In another action, Tomas Martin Etcheverry also progressed to the second round after Jack Draper — playing his first match since his opening-round loss in Miami — retired from their clash after one hour, 45 minutes.

--IANS

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