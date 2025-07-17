July 17, 2025 2:32 PM हिंदी

Normal life affected in Odisha as Cong-led Oppn protests over student’s death

Normal life affected in Odisha as Cong-led Oppn protests over student’s death

Bhubaneswar, July 17 (IANS) The statewide shutdown call by eight political parties led by Congress over the tragic death of a female student of the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore crippled normal life across Odisha on Thursday.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on national and state highways due to the shutdown in major cities of the state.

Business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions were also closed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Balasore, etc., owing to the dawn-to-dusk 'Odisha Bandh'.

Senior leaders of the party, including Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, AICC in-charge Ajay Lallu, along with party workers, engaged in picketing in Bhubaneswar and other major cities of the state.

The Congress party claimed massive support from people for the shutdown being observed by eight political parties across the state, demanding justice for the female student, who died on Monday following a self-immolation attempt on July 12 over alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member of the college.

Speaking to media persons, OPCC president Das said, "Today, the Congress party and other parties, including the Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, are observing Odisha Bandh seeking justice for women in the state."

Das alleged that women have repeatedly been facing various atrocities in Odisha during the last five months. He further stated that over 20,000 women and children have gone missing and over 77 gang-rape incidents have occurred during the one year of the BJP rule.

The OPCC president also mentioned the recent gangrape of a woman student by 10 people at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district, alleging that such crimes are rising in the state.

Das alleged that the FM College student from Balasore district, who is a member of ABVP, went from pillar to post to justice, but to no avail. He alleged that the Balasore District Collector, Superintendent of Police, the Inspector in-charge of the local police station, the state higher education minister, local MP and MLA failed to provide her justice, which led her to commit self-immolation.

"This is not a suicide but a well-planned murder. Our leader, Rahul Gandhiji, rightly understood the situation and spoke to the family members. We also went to their house to express our condolences. The Congress Party stands with the bereaved family. The party is fighting the issue as per the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Women are being subjected to atrocities in the BJP-ruled states everywhere. The Congress party has given a bandh call protesting against the incidents of widespread violence against women in Odisha. The Bandh is a massive success. Thousands of people in every district of the state are coming out and observing the Bandh. All the associations, students, youths, farmers, women and the people of Odisha are supporting the Bandh. If the government fails to give justice to the victim student, the protest will be further escalated," said Das.

--IANS

gyan/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Stands by friends in Global South: India sends measles, rubella vaccines to Bolivia amid outbreak

Committed to Global South, India sends measles and rubella vaccines to Bolivia

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Pulkit Samrat gives a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up ‘Rahu Ketu’

Pulkit Samrat plants a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up 'Rahu Ketu'

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar