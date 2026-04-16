Noida violence unraveled: 3 key conspirators identified, 2 arrested; Pak link under probe

Noida, April 16 (IANS) The Noida Police have claimed a major breakthrough in the recent violence involving labourers in Gautam Buddh Nagar, stating that the unrest was the result of a well-orchestrated conspiracy. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday said three key conspirators who fomented trouble have been identified.

Of the three, two accused -- Rupesh Roy and Manisha Chauhan -- have been arrested, while the third, Adiya Anand, is absconding.

According to investigators, all three were present in Noida during the unrest and allegedly delivered inflammatory speeches to incite labourers.

The probe has also brought to light a suspicious social media angle. Police have identified two X handles -- Meer Ilayasi and Ayushi Tiwari -- that were used to circulate misleading and provocative content.

Preliminary findings suggest that these accounts were being operated from Pakistan, reportedly using VPN services, and had been active for nearly three months.

In view of the emerging cross-border link, central intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have joined the investigation.

So far, police have registered 13 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 62 persons. Those detained include alleged conspirators, arsonists, and other miscreants.

Officials said that a majority of those involved were outsiders who attempted to disturb law and order situation in the district.

The situation in Noida has now returned to normal, though security remains tight. Police have conducted flag marches and intensified patrolling under a sector-based deployment plan. Industrial units have resumed operations, and labourers have returned to work.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in minimum wages for labourers and proposed the formation of a Wage Board to address future disputes.

Authorities said efforts are underway to implement the agreements reached with workers, helping restore confidence on the ground.

Police have reiterated that strict action will continue against those involved in violence, vandalism, or attempts to disrupt public order. Cases will also be pursued under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.

Raids are going on to nab the absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress.

--IANS

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