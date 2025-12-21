Noida golfer Sukhman Singh wins IGU 124th Amateur C’ship of India

Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) Noida golfer Sukhman Singh kicked off early Christmas celebrations by winning the prestigious 124th Amateur Golf Championship of India, organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and held at the Tollygunge Club on Sunday.

Sukhman put on a strong performance, defeating Harman Sachdeva from Haryana in the 36-hole final, after building an insurmountable 7-up lead by the 29th hole. This championship is known as the world’s oldest amateur matchplay event.

With a confident putter and a powerful long game, Sukhman consistently targeted the flags from the beginning of the final. He was all square until the sixth hole, then went 4UP after 12 holes, and stayed 2UP after the first 18 holes. Sukhman’s father, Simarjeet Singh, is a former India No. 1 amateur, having won the Sri Lankan Amateur three times and the IGU Mid-Amateur championship.

Although Harman reduced his lead to three strokes by the 23rd hole, Sukhman was in top form afterwards, repeatedly sinking birdies to extend his lead to 6UP by the 25th hole. When he went 7UP after 29 holes, the tournament director officially declared him the winner, as his lead was insurmountable.

“It still feels like a dream; one has to pinch me even though in reality I have won. I have been working my whole life to get there, but finally being able to do it feels amazing. It is a proud moment for me as well as my family. My father is the one who kept pushing me and kept relying on me when I myself didn’t. So, it is a time for me and my family to rejoice,” Sukhman said later.

Talking about his strategy going into the final round, he said, “I always knew this was not an 18-hole match, and I have to sustain it for 36 holes. So, even if I lost out on a couple of holes, I had a lot of holes to make a comeback. Also, I didn’t want Harman in the final as he is a tough competitor. So, I kept attacking to get ahead, and the tactic paid off in the right dividends at the end. My driving and putting were both good today, and that helped.”

Sukhman has had an impressive season, winning the IGU Rajasthan Amateur and finishing as the runner-up in the Andhra Pradesh Amateur. Additionally, he placed fourth at the South African Amateur stroke play event earlier this year.

Sukhman expressed gratitude to the Indian Golf Union for offering valuable exposure and many opportunities to succeed internationally after competing in the South African and Japan Amateur tournaments.

“The IGU revived the national squad system and conducted national camps that helped strengthen friendship and camaraderie among team members. Also, playing in international events helps amateurs like me to evaluate and make improvements in our game.”

