January 19, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Noida CEO removed, SIT formed on CM Yogi’s orders to probe techie’s death

CM Yogi takes cognisance of Noida techie’s death, three-member SIT formed to probe incident

Noida, Jan 19 (IANS) Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. has been removed from his post and placed on the waiting list following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who fell into a water-filled ditch in Sector 150.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered a high-level probe.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, the state government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances leading to the death of Yuvraj Mehta.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Meerut Zone, and will include the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The SIT has been directed to complete the probe and submit its report to the Chief Minister within five days.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has revealed that Mehta died due to asphyxiation, with heart failure or cardiac arrest listed as a contributing factor. Police officials said the findings suggest that cardiac arrest ultimately led to his death.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred late Saturday night amid severe cold conditions. Mehta’s car reportedly plunged into a water-filled ditch in Sector 150, where the water was extremely cold. He remained trapped inside the vehicle for a prolonged period.

Sources said Mehta managed to climb onto the roof of his partially submerged car and waited for help for nearly two hours. During this time, his condition deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, icy water, mental stress and panic.

Police suspect that the delay in rescue operations, combined with hypothermia and anxiety, triggered panic, eventually leading to cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report has cited both suffocation and heart failure as causes of death.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage. On Sunday, large numbers of local residents gathered at the accident site from morning till late evening, questioning the functioning of the authorities and alleging serious lapses in emergency response.

Residents claimed that despite Mehta’s repeated pleas for help, no timely or effective rescue operation was carried out. While officials from multiple departments reportedly reached the spot, locals alleged that their response was largely “formal and superficial”.

The tragedy has also brought the Noida Authority’s alleged negligence under scrutiny. Residents of Sector 150 said they had repeatedly warned the authority about safety hazards in the area prior to the incident.

According to locals, multiple written complaints were submitted seeking the installation of speed breakers and reflectors, covering of open drains, drainage of waterlogged plots near the accident site, and improvement of street lighting and sanitation. Complaints were also lodged on the IGRS portal, and letters were sent to various departments.

However, residents alleged that Work Circle-10 shifted responsibility to the Noida Authority’s Traffic Cell, resulting in inaction. Even letters written by Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, urging immediate safety measures, reportedly failed to elicit a response.

--IANS

skp/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sujeet Kalkal shines as Delhi Dangal Warriors take early control against UP Dominators in Match 7 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Monday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Sujeet Kalkal shines as Delhi Dangal Warriors take early control against UP Dominators

NCC has grown stronger under PM Modi’s leadership: Colonel Ritesh Mohan

NCC has grown stronger under PM Modi’s leadership: Colonel Ritesh Mohan

I welcome Bangladesh writers raising issues I’ve long been voicing: Taslima Nasreen

I welcome Bangladesh writers raising issues I’ve long been voicing: Taslima Nasreen

Ranchi Royals secure a thrilling shootout victory over HIL GC in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals secure a thrilling shootout victory over HIL GC

SAPTI plays key role in building 'self-reliant' Gujarat; 674 candidates graduate by Dec 2025

SAPTI plays key role in building 'self-reliant' Gujarat; 674 candidates graduate by Dec 2025

Nidhi Dutta shares why Tabu has not been cast in ‘Border 2’ despite Sunny Deol’s return to the fold

Nidhi Dutta shares why Tabu has not been cast in ‘Border 2’ despite Sunny Deol’s return to the fold

International funds see India as key destination with many opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

International funds see India as key destination with many opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

70 J&K youth visit Delhi Assembly for lessons in legislative history

70 J&K youth visit Delhi Assembly for lessons in legislative history

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train witnessing steady progress: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train witnessing steady progress: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tears turn to joy as Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets PM Awas Yojana beneficiary’s family

Tears turn to joy as Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets PM Awas Yojana beneficiary’s family