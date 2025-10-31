October 31, 2025 12:32 PM हिंदी

No surprises but big wins in Spanish Copa del Rey

Madrid, Oct 31 (IANS) The third day of Copa del Rey first-round matches failed to produce any upsets, but both Espanyol and Levante had close shaves away to lower league opposition.

Kike Garcia scored both goals in Espanyol's 2-1 win away to Atletic Lleida, which plays in the fourth tier of the Spanish game.

Kike opened the scoring with a second-minute penalty, but Lleida made it level just three minutes later thanks to Aldo One, although Kike restored Espanyol's lead on the stroke of halftime, with the top-flight side suffering a few nervous moments in the final minutes.

Levante needed a 91st-minute goal to avoid being taken into extra time against fourth-tier Orihuela in a seven-goal thriller, reports Xinhua.

Unai Elgezabal and Jose Luis Morales put Levante 2-0 up after 11 minutes and it looked easy for the top-flight side, but Javier Solsona's penalty got Orihuela back into the match.

Carlos Espi re-established Levante's two-goal lead in the 48th minute but Gonzalo Mirande pegged Levante back again just three minutes later, and Hector Ayodele sent the home fans wild when he made it 3-3 in the last minute, only for Espi to send Levante through with a 92nd-minute winner.

Celta Vigo eased into the second round with a 2-0 win away to lowly Puerto de Vega, who dug in to reach halftime with the score still 0-0, before Oscar Marcos and a Damien Rodriguez penalty early in the second half gave Celta a comfortable if uninspiring win.

Deportivo Alaves was quickly in control away to sixth-tier CD Getxo, with Mariano Diaz and Carlos Vicente putting the top-flight side 4-0 up by halftime.

Mariano completed his hat-trick in the second half, with Toni Martinez and Morcillo completing a 7-0 win.

Real Betis also had few problems with a 7-1 win away to Palma del Rio.

The second round of the Copa will be played between December 2 to 4.

