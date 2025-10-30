No responsible leader will use such language: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘PM Modi will dance’ jibe

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday condemned Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remark that “if you ask PM Modi to dance for your vote, he will do it,” saying that no responsible political leader will use such language.

Speaking to IANS, Kiren Rijiju said, “I have heard that Rahul Gandhi has once again made remarks about the Prime Minister that have embarrassed even Congress members. The words he used have caused great damage to his own party. Even the good people within Congress feel ashamed, as no responsible leader will use such language.”

"The people of Bihar will not vote for them and they will not come to power. As they lack ideology and talk like this. So, how can the country accept such leaders," he added.

LoP Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Wednesday, had launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing them of betraying the youth and turning governance into “political theatre.”

He also criticised the Prime Minister’s symbolic ‘Yamuna bath’ during Chhath Puja, calling it a staged photo opportunity.

“There was no Yamuna ji there — just a pond filled with clean water for Modi ji. Clean water was brought through pipes for his photo-op, while the real India bathes in polluted water,” LoP Gandhi said.

“If you ask Modi ji to dance for your vote, he will do it. Try it—say, ‘Modi ji, don’t give speeches, just dance, and we’ll vote for you.’ He will dance,” the Congress leader added.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of evading the caste census and opposing social justice.

“I asked the Prime Minister in Parliament to conduct a caste census. He didn’t utter a single word. Wherever you look—in education, health, bureaucracy, or the judiciary—the BJP is against social justice. But the caste census will happen, whether they like it or not,” he said.

Reacting to it, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday had alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks insulted Sanatan Dharma and the faith of millions of Hindus.

“Rahul Gandhi himself doesn’t know whether he is a Parsi, Christian, or Hindu. His comments on Chhath and the Prime Minister are an insult to Sanatan Dharma and Hindus. The people of Bihar will give him a befitting reply,” Singh said.

He further warned that mocking religious traditions would not be tolerated.

“We will not accept the insult to Chhath and Sanatan Dharma. The people will respond with a stone for a brick,” Singh added.

--IANS

jk/rad